Afghan women across globe wear traditional clothes to defy restrictions put by Taliban

Several Afghan women living abroad put up pictures on social media of their wearing traditional Afghan dresses in defiance of the Taliban diktat for black women's attire.

The Afghan women living abroad have been conducting a sort of online protest to show the world what the exact traditional clothes and outfits of the Afghan women are, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

In their photos, they are not wearing scarves but confess the scarf to be an integral part of the traditional Afghan clothes, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

They claim that the all-black attire which covers the body from head to toe is rather alien and has never been donned by the people of Afghanistan.

Religious figures have also said that Islam has allowed women to show their hands and the face in public and has not directed covering the entire body.

Recently, a group of women wearing all-black attire took to the streets in Kabul and provinces to support the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and ask for their rights of education and work under the principles of Islam, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Afghan people and the virtual protestors complained that the Taliban are showcasing a false image of Afghan women to the world by wearing odd attires.

Meanwhile, sales of hijab and burqa have increased after the Taliban announced that only women wearing the hijab will have access to education and work.

Earlier, the Taliban announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

But, the older generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The Taliban have ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and though the outfit has sought to project greater moderation in recent years, many Afghans remain sceptical.

Also, appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition, with no women included shows lies in store for the Afghan women.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor