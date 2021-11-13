Afghanistan: 1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

At least one person was killed while two others sustained injuries in an explosion in Kabul.

The explosion has taken place in a vehicle. The investigation into the explosion is underway, Sputnik reported citing Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The vehicle sent a column of thick smoke into the sky after catching fire, according to the eyewitness. The incident created panic among people, Xinhua reported.

Observers say that Afghanistan is once again witnessing an increase in blasts.

Earlier, At least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries in twin blasts in the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor