Afghanistan: 32 provinces to commence passport issuance services

The passport-issuing process in Afghanistan is set to commence from Monday in 14 more provinces, taking the total to 32 at present.

The passport department officials addressing a press conference at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), confirmed that the passport-issuing process will initiate in 14 additional provinces of Afghanistan from Monday, reported TOLOnews.

Alem Gul Haqqani, director of the passport department, further told reporters that all the 32 Afghan provinces will be competent to issue passports for applicants, reported TOLOnews.

Kabul and Helmand provinces in the country are yet to commence passport issuing services. The delay is due to technical problems.

"Everyone can go to his or her own province to get a passport based on their identity cards. We will not give them passports in Kabul," Haqqani said, reported TOLOnews.

Haqqani revealed that after the technical problems at the Kabul passport office are resolved, the capital's office will resume service to the citizens.

While the people in Kabul desperately need passports and are eagerly waiting for the passport office to reopen.

As revealed by the passport department, over 125,000 passports have been issued so far since the reopening of offices in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor