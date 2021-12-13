Afghanistan: 5 Taliban members killed, 4 injured in Parwan province after their vehicle overturned

At least five Taliban members were killed and four were injured when their vehicle overturned in Parwan province on Sunday.

"5 Islamic Emirate force members were killed and 4 were injured when their vehicle overturned in Parwan province on Sunday, said Awal Gul Haqparast, head of the Parwan security dept," tweeted Tolo News.

Haqparast, Parwan police chief, said the incident took place at two lanes of Bagram and that the victims were Islamic Emirate forces.

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Seven big security incidents occurred in the country, since November 13, that caused 630 cases of death or injury, reported Tolo News.

Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since Taliban's takeover in mid-August.

( With inputs from ANI )

