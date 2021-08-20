Afghanistan: Abdullah urges Taliban to protect social justice

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 20 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, has met with a senior Taliban delegation (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) in Kabul and urged them to ensure social justice in the country.

The meeting took place on Wednesday night, Afghan broadcaster TOLO News said, citing Abdullah's office.

"History shows that in the absence of social justice, providing security and strengthening national unity is impossible," Abdullah was quoted as saying.

Taliban Khalil Al-Rahman Haqqani vowed that the Islamist movement will provide "the right security for the citizens of Kabul" and asked for the support of Afghan political leaders and elders, as quoted in the report.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled abroad. The transfer of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. A backlog of foreign evacuation flights has created chaos at Kabul Airport. (ANI/Sputnik)

With inputs from ANI

