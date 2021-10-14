Afghanistan calls on PIA, Kam Air to bring down fares of Kabul-Islamabad flights

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) called on PIA and Kam Air airlines to bring down the fares of Kabul-Islamabad flights back to the pre-August 15 rates, Tolo News reported.

The ACAA also threatened to stop flights between Kabul and Islamabad if the airlines do not comply, Tolo News reported.

The PIA and Kam Air are some carriers operating flights to Afghanistan.

In another development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started considering the decision to stop the Kabul flight operations, in the wake of interruption in flight operations and lack of cooperation from the Afghan government, The Express Tribune reported.

"The national flag carrier would take the decision related to halting flight operations in the coming days," The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

"The PIA has decided to take up the matter of interruption in flight operations and lack of cooperation from the Afghan government with the higher authorities," the sources added.

The PIA administration's reaction came after the "unprofessional" behaviour of the Taliban government and the Afghan Civil Aviation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor