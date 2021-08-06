Afghanistan can provide evidence to UNSC that Pak ensuring supply chain to Taliban: Envoy

Afghanistan is prepared to provide the United Nations Security Council with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban, Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday.

"Should members of the Security Council want that evidence, we are ready to provide them," Ghulam said. He added that the Afghan government has been in constant contact with the Pakistani government about the matter and has provided Islamabad with the evidence.

Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday said that Islamabad is disappointed at Afghanistan's accusations.

The Taliban has increased their attacks against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces.

Today, the head of the Afghanistan government's media wing was killed by gunmen, as per TOLO News report citing sources.

The publication also reported that the Taliban claimed responsibility for the assassination of Dawa Khan Menapal, who headed the Media and Information Center of the Afghanistan government.

Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country's northeastern province Takhar. Last week, the Taliban had killed a popular Afghan comedian in the country's Kandahar province.

After capturing new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

The Taliban is forcing women to cover themselves from head to toe, banned them from working outside the home, severely limited girls' education, and required women to be accompanied by a male relative when they left their homes, wrote Bezhan and Sarwar.

In parts of Faryab, the Taliban has banned shops from selling goods to unaccompanied women. Residents said those who break the rules are often punished, including public beatings, another feature of the former rule of the Taliban, reported Gandhara.

( With inputs from ANI )

