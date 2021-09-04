Afghanistan Crisis: Many killed in Taliban Air shootings

The Taliban have now taken control of the Panjshir Valley. Taliban militants opened fire in the air at Kabul airport, sparking a celebration. Some people have been reported to be killed in the shootings during the celebrations. The Panjshir Valley has been the scene of fierce fighting between the Taliban and the Northern Alliance for the past few days.

Although the Taliban had gained control of the whole of Afghanistan, the Taliban had not been able to gain control of the Panjshir Valley. The Taliban at Kabul airport started celebrating when they finally got control of the Panjshir Valley last night. Ziaar Khan, a local journalist in Afghanistan, also tweeted a video of a Taliban celebration in Kabul.



According to the local Afghan news agency Asvaka, some people, including children, have been killed in Kabul in a firings in the air during a celebration by the Taliban on Friday night.

Heavy gunfire could be heard in Kabul on Friday night. The Taliban had declared control of the Panjshir Valley. The defeat of the Northern Alliance has been announced by the Taliban. It was during this celebration that the Taliban started firing in the air and they did not realize anything. It has come to light that innocent children have been killed. Videos of relatives of the injured taking them to the hospital have also gone viral on social media.

A Taliban commander has claimed control of the Panjshir Valley. By the grace of Allah, we now have control over the entire Taliban. "The Northern Alliance has been defeated and Panjshir is under our control," the Taliban commander told Reuters.



