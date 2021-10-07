Afghanistan: Death toll from explosion at school in Khost reaches 7
The death toll from an explosion at a religious school in the eastern Afghan province of Khost has risen to seven, Sputnik reported citing a security source.
The incident also left more than 15 people injured.
According to the report, a hand grenade exploded at the school.
On Sunday, another explosion occurred near Eid Gah mosque in Kabul.
A source in the Taliban told Sputnik that 12 people were killed in the explosion, while 32 were injured.
Three people were arrested in connection with the attack, according to a spokesman for the interim government.
The Islamic State has taken responsibility for the explosion.
