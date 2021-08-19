Afghanistan defense minister starts mobilizing people opposing Taliban

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban crisis erupted in Afghanistan. However, Vice President Amarullah Sahel said that he would not leave the country out of fear of the Taliban. They are in Panjshir. The Taliban have seized most of the provinces in Afghanistan. But Panjshir province could not be captured. In this, Saleh has strongly criticized the Taliban and Pakistan. "Afghanistan is so big for Pakistan that they can never swallow the country. Also, Afghanistan is too big for the Taliban to rule. They will not get it, "he said.After the Taliban arrived in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left the country, Amarullah went to Panjshir and is still there, he said. Amrullah is also expected to be accompanied by Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi.

Sources in Panjshir told the BBC that Amarullah Saleh and Ahmed Masood had reconnected with key commanders and allies of the East North Front and had prepared them all to join the conflict. Panjshir province, about three hours from Kabul, is known for its anti-Taliban struggle. The province was not under their control during the Taliban's rule from 1996 to 2001. There, the Northern Alliance had fought with the Taliban.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani left the country after the Taliban captured Kabul. Then, on August 17, Sahel announced his name as caretaker president of the war-torn province. "I am now the caretaker president of the country and I have made this decision within the framework of the law. In the absence of the then President, it is my responsibility as Vice President to lead the country, "Saleh had said. Saleh then announced that he would fight the Taliban to the last breath and also attacked Pakistan.