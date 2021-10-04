Afghanistan historical sites in need of urgent repairs

The Taliban said that nearly 40 per cent of historical sites in Afghanistan's Herat province are in urgent need to be restored to prevent further damages, reported local media.

"40 per cent of our historical monuments are in urgent need of restoration and preservation. But, so far, unfortunately, the country's economy is not stable," Ariana News reported quoting Director for Herat's Information and Culture Department, Zalmay Safa as saying.

Safa further emphasised that the concerns will be considered once the issues of governance are resolved.

In the last five years, around 46 monuments have been restored or preserved.

Officials have informed that they will announce a plan in near future in an attempt to protect the historical sites and monuments.

The acting head of Herat's Information and Culture Department, Mawlana Naeem-ul-Haq Haqqani, said: "Definitely, work will begin soon. The Islamic Emirate pays special attention to the preservation and restoration of historical monuments, especially in Herat."

Herat Province has nearly 780 historical monuments including the famous Citadel, the Musalla complex, the Mausoleum of Gawhar Shad, and the Herat Great Mosque, according to Ariana News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor