Afghanistan International Bank receives 3rd batch of World Bank's USD 19.2 million cash assistance

Afghanistan International Bank on Sunday received the third batch of World Bank's USD 19.2 million cash assistance.

The information was given by Afghanistan's Central Bank - Da Afghanistan Bank. Central Bank in a statement said that the money is part of the World Bank's humanitarian pledges to Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

The cash was taken from Kabul International Airport to Afghanistan International Bank by the Taliban.

The cash is a blessing in disguise as the local currency (Afghani) is in its unprecedentedly lowest value- one dollar for 114 Afghani on Sunday, reported Khaama Press.

It is believed that the fresh batch of dollars will help the value of local currency stabilize.

Common people are the real victims of the ongoing unpleasant economic situation in Afghanistan as the prices of everything in the country have been doubled, reported Khaama Press.

As per the UN estimation, Afghanistan's ongoing humanitarian situation is the world's worst humanitarian disaster on earth and needs urgent global action to prevent the country's collapse.

( With inputs from ANI )

