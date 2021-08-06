Afghanistan: Resources worth USD1000 Billion under Taliban's threat

Afghanistan possesses a vast amount of intact mines and natural resources that amount to nearly USD1000 billion and the Taliban could take unfavourable advantage of these resources, The Khaama Press reported.

Based on a geological investigation conducted ten years ago in the US, it has been estimated that the total worth of Afghanistan's mines and natural resources is USD1000 billion.

The Taliban have been benefiting from the illegal excavation of mines in Badakhshan province. The group is currently mining silver and gold, which are some of the most important natural resources of Afghanistan, it said.

As per the local residents of Badakhshan province, the Taliban have been excavating one ounce of gold in 180 different areas every day which is worth 18 thousand AFN.

Meanwhile, several mines including Baghlan mines, Helmand mines Herat mines and Badghis mines are under the Taliban's control.

These natural resources of Afghanistan are the biggest hope for the country to flourish its economy, The Khaama Press reported.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

