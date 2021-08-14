Afghanistan spinning out of control, says UN chief as he urges all parties to protect civilians

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday noted that fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces is causing "tremendous harm" and called on all parties to take heed of conflict's devastating impact on civilians.

At a briefing for a stakeout on the situation in Afghanistan, Guterres warned that directing attacks against civilians is a serious violation of international and humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime.

"Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces is causing tremendous harm. At least 241,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes and humanitarian needs are growing by the hour. The conflict is taking a bigger toll on women and children," he said.

"Perpetrators must be held accountable," he said. Guterres said that Afghanistan is spinning out of control as atleast 241,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes and humanitarian needs are growing by the hour.

"I call on all parties to take heed of conflict's devastating impact on civilians. They must do more to protect civilians. Directing attacks against civilians is a serious violation of international and humanitarian law & amounts to a war crime. Perpetrators must be held accountable," he said.

"Afghanistan is spinning out of control. In last month alone, over 1,000 people have been killed or injured from indiscriminate attacks against civilians, notably in Helmund. Kandahar and Herat provinces," he added.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Due to rising violence in the country by the Taliban, the situation is deteriorating badly as the terror group has been looting people and killing civilians after capturing multiple areas from the government.

The Taliban escalated its offensive against the Afghan forces soon after the US forces started leaving Afghanistan in large numbers after the peace deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February last year.

Taliban has toppled six provincial capitals in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of provinces fallen to the terrorists to 18, local media reported on Friday.

Khaama Press reported that centers of Kandahar, Helmand, Herat, Badghis, Ghor, Logar, Zabul, and Oruzgan provinces fell to the Taliban in the past 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

