Afghanistan Taliban: 20-year-old YouTuber Najma's last video goes viral; "I wish it was a bad dream"

An Afghan woman YouTuber made her last video before she died. The video has now come forward. I wish it was a bad dream. I wish we lived one day. Because we are not allowed to go to work and leave our own home. That is why I am recording this last video, said 20-year-old Najma Sodaki in her last video.

Najma was killed in a terrorist attack on Kabul airport. Before that, Najma was uploading some videos. In it, she was posting videos of friends having fun, hanging out, eating. But Najma's last video showed her frustrated after being captured by the Taliban. In her last video she said she was scared to walk on the streets. She had appealed to her fans to pray for her through the video./

It is also difficult to live in Kabul now. Especially those who lived a happy and independent life. Najma was studying her final year of journalism at an institute in Kabul. Najma had recently joined a YouTube channel called Afghan Insider. Her video has over 2 crore views. There has been an atmosphere of fear among bloggers and women since the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Najma's friend Rohina Afshar reported her death.

"I also live in an unsafe environment," said Rohini Afshar. Many recognize my face. I have heard that some people like me are ready to identify and catch girls working in the media. I don't feel safe in Kabul. Khwaja Samiullah Siddiqui, who works with Afghan Insider, said that over the past few years, many young men and women have started working with the YouTube channel. But in a few weeks everything changed. We stopped bringing new videos. Now we are scared.

The Taliban have now taken control of Kabul airport. Afghanistan is now completely under Taliban control.