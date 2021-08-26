Afghanistan Taliban Crisis: Explosion outside Kabul airport, no clarity on casualties

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that a large explosion occurred outside Kabul airport, as the US-led airlift continued inside the compound. "Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," said spokesman John Kirby.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Western nations warned their citizens Thursday to immediately leave the surrounds of Kabul airport over a terror threat, as thousands of people try to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights. Nearly 90,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled Afghanistan via the US-led airlift since the hardline Islamist Taliban movement took control of the country on August 15.

