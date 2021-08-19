Afghanistan Taliban Crisis: "I will return to Afghanistan, says Ashraf Ghani

After the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban took complete control of Afghanistan. Movements to form a Taliban government there have gained momentum. President Ashraf Ghani fled after the Taliban invaded Kabul. Finally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially accepted ousted Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and his family for "humanitarian considerations". Now that it has come in front of the world after this, Ashraf Ghani has said that he will soon return to his home land.

Ghani had fled the country after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, government officials said. But now we are discussing repatriation, Ghani said.

I currently support the negotiations initiated by the government in the country. "I support the government initiative of ongoing negotiations with Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai. I want the success of this process," Ghani said.

This is the first time that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has come forward after fleeing the country. I left the country so quickly that I didn't even have time to take my slippers and boots with me. I left the country with three things, a pair of traditional clothes, a coat and sandals. If I had stayed there, they would have hanged the president-elect in front of the eyes of the Afghans. In a video posted on Facebook, Ghani said he feared he would have been killed if he had stayed in the country.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has denied allegations that he fled the country with several bags of money. All these allegations are baseless and have been made for political motives and to tarnish the image of Ghani. The Russian embassy in Kabul had alleged that Ghani had taken a large amount of cash with him. The fugitives don't know about me. They should not make direct decisions. There was no fact in the discussion with the Taliban. Because there was no way out of the discussion. Left Afghanistan to avoid major damage. Tough decisions had to be made for the safety of the general public. He left the country only after consulting the security forces. Mr Ghani said: "If I had stayed I would have been witnessing bloodshed in Kabul.

