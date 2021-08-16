Afghanistan Taliban Crisis: "We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan", girl cries in fear



Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. The streets of Kabul were quiet on Monday, but there were scenes of chaos and panic at the international airport as hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country flooded the tarmac.

People are fleeing the country to save their lives. An Afghan girl has made a video of herself crying in this chaotic and terrifying atmosphere. Which is currently going viral on social media. In this video, the Afghan girl raises questions about the role the world has played in the country's future.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday.A video of the Afghan girl is going viral on the internet. In this video, the girl is crying. Maybe no one has the answers to the questions she asked. More than 1.6 million people have watched this video so far.

In the 45-second video clip, the crying girl says, "It doesn't matter to us because we were born in Afghanistan." I have to wipe away the tears. Nobody cares about us. "We are going to be destroyed in history," she said. According to the Mirror's website, the day the video was posted, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that Afghanistan was out of control. The conflict here is affecting women and children.

Guterres went on to say that the Taliban were carrying out "serious attacks" on human rights in areas under their control. Women and journalists in particular are being targeted. The picture of Afghan girls and women being stripped of their hard-won rights is grim and heartbreaking. Global efforts were made to empower women in Afghanistan. After the Taliban's ouster in 2001, women were allowed to return to work. So far, the Taliban have captured 18 of the 34 provincial capitals in Afghanistan. The country has gained two-thirds control. As a result, the lives of women in Afghanistan are once again in danger. The return of the Taliban to power comes after the United States spent hundreds of billions of dollars building the Afghan government and its security forces.



