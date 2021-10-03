Afghanistan: Taliban order halt to weapon trade

Published: October 3, 2021

A Taliban-run defence authority in Afghanistan imposed a temporary ban on weapon trade, local media reported on Sunday.

The executive order was attributed to the Ministry of National Defense, Sputnik news agency reported citing the Pajhwok.

The order called for the suspension of all sales and purchases of weapons, ammunition and undocumented vehicles, until further notice.

Last month, the Taliban appointed a caretaker authority after seizing power in Afghanistan.

According to the reports coming out of the ground, the outfit has ordered civilians to hand over weapons and transport that they received from the ousted government or face punishment.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

In recent months, international experts have raised concerns about the recent polices decisions taken by the Taliban which is contrary to the promises made by the outfit.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

