Afghanistan too big for Pakistan to swallow, too big for Taliban to govern: Amrullah Saleh

The self-proclaimed 'caretaker' President of the Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Thursday said that the country is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Taliban to govern.

"Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups," Saleh said in a tweet.

His comments were in response to the tweet of Michael Johns, a former White House official which stated: "Afghanistan's constitution, adopted in 2004, addresses the nation's governance under circumstances such as those that have just unfolded. In such a case, first vice president @AmrullahSaleh2 assumes the role of the presidency. Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence."

To this Saleh wrote: "Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups,"

On August 17 Saleh had declared himself as the "legitimate caretaker President" after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country after Taliban took over.

The terror group took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul.

Saleh, a native of Panjshir Valley, was a member of the Northern Alliance, which was formed when the Taliban came to power in 1996.

Recently, he vowed to never, ever and under no circumstances will he bow down to the Taliban.

"I will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to d Talib terrorists. I will never betray d soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER," tweeted Saleh.

( With inputs from ANI )

