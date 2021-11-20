Afghanistan: UNESCO world heritage site Minaret of Jam in danger of collapsing

The famous UNESCO world heritage site, Minaret of Jam, located in Ghor province, is in danger of collapsing, according to a Taliban official.

"If attention is not paid to the condition of the minaret, we will soon see the collapse of the minaret and it is a big shame. The officials at UNESCO should pay attention to this issue," said Abdul Hai, Head of Ghor's Information and Culture Department on Friday, reported Tolo News.

The Minaret of Jam was built around 800 years ago in the era of King Ghiasuddin Ghori and was registered with the UNESCO world heritage site in 2002. It stands between the Harirood river and the outskirts of Sarba Falak.

It is 62 meters high and was built entirely of baked bricks and is famous for its intricate brick, stucco and glazed tile decoration.

"During the past 20 years, no attention was paid to protect the minaret. Now, we are extremely concerned that the minaret will collapse in the coming winter," said Hassan Hakim, a civil rights activist, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the UN cultural agency has called for the preservation of Afghanistan's cultural heritage in its diversity and in full respect of international law after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.

Earlier, the Taliban blew up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari's statue in Bamiyan, a grim reminder of the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001.

( With inputs from ANI )

