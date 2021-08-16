Afghanistan's fall to Taliban doesn't augur well for India: Punjab CM

New Delhi, Aug 16 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on monday sounded a dire warning to the Central government that the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban has ominous signs for India.

"Afghanistan's fall to Taliban doesn't augur well for our country. It'll strengthen the Sino-Pak nexus against India (China has already sought militia's help on Uyghur). The signs are not at all good, we need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders," he tweeted.

The Taliban has declared that the war in Afghanistan is over after its fighters swept into the capital, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday.

Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha, told Al Jazeera the group did not want to live in isolation and said the type and form of the new government in Afghanistan would be made clear soon.

"Thanks to God, the war is over in the country. We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people," he added.

"We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others."

The UN Security Council will discuss the situation in Afghanistan later on Monday.

