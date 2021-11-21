Afghanistan's Jalalabad city to receive humanitarian aid from Iran: Governor

The airfield in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad is ready for operation and will soon receive humanitarian aid from Iran, local media reported.

"The airfield of the city of Jalalabad is ready to receive domestic and international flights... The authorities will soon receive humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic of Iran through the airfield of Jalalabad," the provincial governor's office announced statement said on Saturday, as quoted by Sputnik.

The statement noted that all technical and security issues hindering the operation of the airfield have been resolved.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

( With inputs from ANI )

