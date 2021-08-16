Afghans based in Delhi urges Indian govt to provide visas to people of Afghanistan

Afghans living in New Delhi urged the Indian government to grant visas to the people of Afghanistan amid Taliban's takeover of the country.

"Our relatives who're currently living in Afghanistan are scared. We demand that the Indian government should grant visas to Afghans to come here," Shakeb, an Afghan national living in Delhi said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Abdul, another Afghan national living in India from last 11 years also spoke toand said, "I used to be an eye doctor. Once Taliban had asked me to treat their people but I refused to help them. Ashraf Ghani has done wrong with the Afghans."

Afghanistan government collapsed earlier on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban terrorists have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.

As the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar on Sunday said that the terror group's victory, which saw all of the country's major cities fall in a week, was unexpectedly swift and had no match in the world.

In a short video message, he said the real test would begin now with meeting the expectations of the people and serving them by resolving their problems.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor