Afghans cling to plane and fall from mid-air in desperate attempt to leave Taliban-seized Kabul

Hours after Taliban seized control of Kabul, foreign diplomats and thousands of desperate Afghans are attempting to flee from the country. Amid all the chaos horrifying scenes were captured on camera. One such video showed Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane on Monday. The people are trying to leave Kabul, and Afghanistan, after insurgent group Taliban took control of the country, just weeks after launching an offensive in the wake of the withdrawal of US and Nato forces. The video showed that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or the landing gear of the transport plane when they got flung out due to the huge G-force exerted during take-off.

DISCLAIMER: DISTURBING FOOTAGE❗️❗️❗️

Two people who tied themselves to the wheels of an aircraft flying from Kabul, tragically fall down. pic.twitter.com/Gr3qwGLrFn — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) August 16, 2021

"Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly on to the tires of an airplane fell on top of people's houses. One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise," tweeted local news agency Asvaka. The people have gathered at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to seek an evacuation flight amid Taliban's takeover of the country. Five people were killed on Monday following gunfire at the passenger terminal of the airport.US forces gave taken control of the airport and had to fire in the air to stop the crowd from flooding the tarmac .The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign.

