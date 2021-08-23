Afghans hold demonstration against Taliban in Sweden

Hundreds of people including numerous Afghans held a demonstration against the Taliban in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Hundreds of people attended the protest on Saturday which included both Swedes and people of Afghan descent. Protestors chanted slogans in support of democracy, human rights, rights of women, ethnic and religious minorities.

Some local politicians also attended and spoke at the demonstration against the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"Those inside Afghanistan dare not to speak up against Taliban, for obvious reasons and for fear of Taliban reprisals. Those in safety and outside the country continue their protests. The international media should not become Taliban mouthpiece by broadcasting engineered interviews," Rights activist Saleem Javed tweeted and posted some of the pictures of the protest.

"But the attacks against the community continued even in the presence of international forces. Mass kidnappings and killings took place in southern and central provinces under Taliban influence. Taliban factions competed with each other in killing Hazara civilians in a show of brutality," Javed said in a subsequent tweet.

Taliban have reportedly imposed strict restrictions on Afghans and are committing atrocities against civilians despite promising to respect women and minorities. On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in support of Afghanistan across Europe.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor