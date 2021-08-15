Afghans living in Delhi clueless about consequences of Taliban control in Afghanistan

Afghan nationals based in New Delhi, while talking to ANI, expressed that the situation is completely out of hands and they are clueless about the consequences of this annexation after the Taliban gaining control over some of the largest provinces of Afghanistan.

They toldthat they fear losing their friends and family in Afghanistan. An Afghan national and his mother who came here on a medical visa also expressed the same fear.

Earlier, the Afghan nationals who flew to India and residing in various pockets of Delhi such as Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Bhogal with the status of 'refugee' also expressed their concern for their fellows who are still living in the war-torn country.

They toldthat they recalled their memories wherein many could not talk to their parents, family members due to poor network connectivity, especially in the interiors in Afghanistan, where there is an extremely poor supply of electricity and inflation.

Jawed Gharib Nawaz, a musician by profession who resides in South Delhi's Bhogal said, "I am staying here for the last five years. The situation is really bad there (in Afghanistan). The people staying there are far from the normal situation. People are trying to come out and move to either Iran, Tajikistan or India just to save themselves.

"Meanwhile, negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday, according to the sources.

The Khaama Press News Agency reported that the Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is said to be mediating the process.

Sources have also said that Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government while the Acting Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs in separate video clips also assured the people of Kabul will be secured as they are protecting the city along with international allies.

( With inputs from ANI )

