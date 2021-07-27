Afghans who worked for US govt concerned about 'increasing threats'

Afghans who worked for the US government over the last 20 years said they are concerned about "increasing threats" against their lives as the US is weeks away from completing military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to Tolo News, some of the Afghans said that despite promises by Western countries, it is not known when they will be out of the country.

The United States, Canada and some other countries have vowed to evacuate Afghans who worked with them during the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, some of these Afghans who did not want to speak on the record said they and their family members are faced with serious threats, reported Tolo News.

One of them, Abdullah Wali, said one of his former colleagues was taken by anti-government armed men 40 days ago and there has been no news about him to date.

"What will our fate be? They made some pledges... but nothing has been done so far," Tolo News quoted Wali as saying.

Another young man, who is a resident of Shakar Dara district in Kabul province, said he has left his home due to threats and is living in Kabul city.

Earlier, on Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Chief General Kenneth McKenzie said Washington will continue to support Afghan security forces through airstrikes in combating the terrorist group.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Meanwhile, civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with over 1,659 people killed and 3,254 others wounded, according to a UN agency.

The rise is mainly due to a spike in violence in May that corresponded with the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The UNAMA's Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict Midyear Update 2021 documents 5,183 civilian casualties, a 47 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2020.

The Taliban in a statement reacted to the number and dubbed it one-sided.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor