After COVID-19, mysterious brain disease hits Canada 6 people dead

A mystery illness outbreak has spread in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. So far 6 people have died. Dozens of people have fallen ill with an unknown brain disease. According to local media reports, there are currently 48 people suffering from the disease. Many people have complained of forgetfulness and confusion due to a strange disease. The local authority has also now started gathering information about this mysterious neurological syndrome. At the moment even the doctors are not able to know the cause of this disease. According to the report, the six people killed were between the ages of 18 and 85.

The report states that the victims have complained of mental fatigue. This disease is increasing anxiety, dizziness, hallucinations, pain, amnesia in people. The local authority has ordered an inquiry. A girl affected by the disease has stated that she has to watch the same TV shows again and again, as she cannot keep up to date. He also lost control of his muscles. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) warned of a large batch of abnormal neurological cases in the region late last year. The agency has gathered preliminary information by investigating the autopsy. PHAC has stated that the state of New Brunswick is now leading the investigation itself. The role of the federal agency will be helpful in this.

