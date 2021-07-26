After losing elections, PoK 'PM' Haider calls out 'slave mentality' of Kashmiri people

Raja Farooq Haider, the so-called Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, reprimanded the Kashmiri people for what he called their 'slave mentality' after preliminary results of Legislative Assembly polls showed Imran Khan's party notching an easy win in the violence-marred elections.

Having been defeated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the polls on Sunday, infuriated Haider said the Kashmiri people are marred with the mentality of slavers for the past 250 years, Ary News reported.

The PoK assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected. According to the unofficial results cited by Geo News, PTI won by a simple majority of 24 seats.

Unofficial results showed eight seats in Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) favour and six in Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Party (JKPP) and the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) secured one seat each.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has outrightly refused to accept the results

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice-President said that her party fought hard but it is not easy to deal with fraud.

"I have not accepted the results and will not. I have not even acknowledged the results of this fake government. Congratulations to the workers and voters. What will be the course of action on this shameless fraud, the party will decide soon, God willing," Maryam tweeted.

PPP's vice-president Senator Sherry Rehman had blamed the Centre for "systematic rigging" and said it was attempting to "steal" the elections.

The PPP leader alleged PTI workers had fired on a PPP worker's car during polling time, while police had uprooted a camp belonging to her party.PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement said that PTI "goons" had attacked her party's workers in Gujranwala's Alipur Chatha area to "rig" the election.

Aurangzeb said despite PTI workers beating up her party workers, the police "arrested those associated with PML-N".

"PTI has been allowed to engage in hooliganism with complete liberty," she said.

Last year, India had criticised Pakistan's decision to hold elections in the Legislative Assembly election in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. New Delhi has maintained that any action to alter the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis.

The main opposition parties had termed the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan election rigged.

( With inputs from ANI )

