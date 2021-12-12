After month-long anti-govt protests in Gwadar, Imran Khan assures action

After nearly a month-long protests in the port city of Gwadar, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally taken notice of ongoing demonstrations by the people in the southwestern province over a slew of issues.

"I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also speak to CM Balochistan," Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday.

This follows the protests by the residents of Gwadar that have been going on for over 20 days. Pakistani authorities have issued orders to send thousands of police officers from various other districts for maintenance of law and order and on anti-riot duties.

Since the past few weeks, thousands of people marched on the main streets of the port city of Gwadar in support of the "Gwadar ko haq do" movement.

On Friday, a massive protest rally was held in the port city which included women and children. The participants took out a procession carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands, Dawn newspaper reported. The protestors also chanted slogans against the government.

Among other things, thousands of residents continue to demand access to clean drinking water and an end to the "trawler mafia". The demands also include the removal of additional check-posts at Pushkan, Sarbandan and Gwadar City, and the opening of the Pak-Iran border.

Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan general secretary of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), earlier this week had said the protest was actually a referendum against the provincial and federal governments and the people would continue their struggle till the achievement of their rights.

"It is the movement of the deprived and oppressed people of Balochistan comprising fishermen, poor labourers and students, which will continue till all their demands are accepted and implemented," the JI leader declared.

This comes after the arrest of senior Pakistani politician and Baloch Muttahida Mahaz (BMM) president Yousuf Masti Khan in Gwadar. Yousuf Khan was arrested on Thursday on the charge of making a "provocative and anti-state" speech at a protest sit-in staged by the people of Gwadar, Dawn reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor