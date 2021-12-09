After the US, Canada and the UK, now Australia also joined a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

A diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, is creating the news for the past few days. Now after the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Australia also joined the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics boycott.



In a press conference which was held in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, Even though the officials have boycotted the Beijing Olympics, Australian athletes will still attend the game which is going to be held in February 2022.



Morrison said "human rights abuses and issues in Xinjiang" are the main concern to boycott the Winter Olympics. He quoted "I am very happy to talk to the Chinese government about these issues, and there has been no obstacle to that occurring on our side but the Chinese government has consistently not taken those opportunities to meet with us about those issues,".



Till now the four countries that have joined this boycott which is, the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.



Speaking on the same the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that "There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott... there will be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. No ministers are expected to attend,".



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games and said he was "extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government."



The reaction of China in this regard

The Chinese embassy in Australia criticized Canberra's decision to boycott the Games "As we all know, the blame for the current predicament of China-Australia relations lies squarely on the Australian side," the Chinese embassy said.



In one of the press conferences Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also said "no one would care whether they come or not."



"Australian politicians' political stunt for selfish gains has no impact whatsoever on the Olympics to be successfully held by Beijing," he further added.