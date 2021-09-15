After video goes viral, vehicles now to be checked on Goa-Maha border

Panaji, Sep 15 Two days after a video showed the absence of any entry protocol at the state's Patradevi road checkpost along the Goa-Maharashtra border on NH-17, the North Goa District Magistrate on Wednesday issued an order making checking of all vehicles, especially passenger buses, mandatory.

"It has been noted that Covid-19 protocol is not being followed at the Patradevi border checkpost. In this regard, in order to contain the spread of the said pandemic, the following measures are taken; compulsory checking of all vehicles specially bus passengers as per prevailing order of Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973," North Goa District Magistrate Ajit Roy said in his order.

Police and Transport department officials manning the inter-state road border have also been directed to note down details of all buses and passengers in a "register everyday", while also emphasising on "overall monitoring" of the checkpost.

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party circulated a video shot at the checkpost, which showed that buses were being allowed into the state without any checking for Covid negative or vaccination completion certificates, which are mandatory for entry into the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has repeatedly said that the state needs to be on alert in the wake of an increase in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala.

