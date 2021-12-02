After viral video, India's New York Consulate says will initiate disciplinary action against staff member

After the video of an official of the Indian consulate in New York screaming at a visa applicant went viral on social media, the consulate on Thursday (local time) said that it has taken note of the complaint against its staff member and will initiate disciplinary proceedings.

"We have taken note of the complaint. The Consulate maintains the highest standard of public service. This public incident doesn't reflect either its norms or its guidelines of public functioning" tweeted the Consulate General of India in New York

"The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. Based on the information presented, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officer," the tweet added.

A video of an officer at the New York consulate screaming at a visa applicant had surfaced on social media and was widely shared. The woman had approached the consulate seeking a visa to India and had applied on the grounds that her father had passed away on November 24.

The official was seen in the video as returning the woman's application and visa fee submitted by her.

In a separate statement, the Consulate General of India in New York said that the applicants were eventually issued visas and that the conduct of all people involved in the matter is being reviewed.

"Visas were issued to the applicants expeditiously. Full facts in the case, including the conduct of all parties involved, are being reviewed by the Consul General. We remain committed to efficient and courteous consular services at all times, as we have been delivering these through the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19," it stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor