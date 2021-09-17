Aim to harness tech for everyone's benefit: Teen coder-author Paarth Arya (IANS Interview, Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 17 Hes all of 17 but his language is that of a Computer Science pro. He played chess at the national level in the Under-7 category, is disturbed at the "huge challenge" of the digital divide, hopes that his debut book on software programming for beginners is a "great way to start your coding journey" and in five years from now, aims to be in a position where he is "well-equipped to harness technology for the benefit of everyone".

Paarth Arya, a Class 12 student of DPS Gurugram, of which he is the Head Boy, ascribes all this to his grandfather, a teacher of Mathematics, to whom he has dedicated "The Python Champions of Coding"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor