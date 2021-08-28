Air bubble flight between India, Bangladesh to resume from September 3

As a part of the Air-bubble agreement, the flight operations between India and Bangladesh are set to resume after four months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operations will be resumed from September 3, 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) informed.

"The air bubble may be resumed w.e.f. 03.09.21 till resumption of scheduled international passenger flights," MoCA letter read.

Before announcing the operation of flights, the Indian government has imposed a number of restrictions for flights with limited passengers and strict health protocols.

"Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to India shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry). Therefore instead of a blanket restriction of 140 passengers per aircraft it is proposed that the capacity may be restricted to a specific percentage of the installed seat capacity of the aircraft (say 90 per cent or 95 per cent)," MoCA Said.

Flights under the air bubble will start with seven frequencies per week, for any country carrier.

"This Ministry has examined the proposal in consultation with the health authorities of India and would like to propose resumption of operations under the Air Bubble with 7 frequencies per week (for carriers of either country)," Indian aviation ministry said.

However, travellers holding tourist visas will not be allowed to travel to India.

"Government of India would be applicable to such passengers, as amended from time to time. It may be noted that passengers holding tourist visas are not allowed to enter India as on date," MoCA Letter read.

( With inputs from ANI )

