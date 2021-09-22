Air India CMD Bansal appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

New Delhi, Sep 22 Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal was on Wednesday named the new Union Civil Aviation Secretary.

He will succeed Pradeep Singh Kharola, who retires this month-end.

A statement from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said: "Rajiv Bansal (IAS:1988:NL) appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation."

"He replaces Pradeep Singh Kharola (IAS:1985:KN) who will be retiring this month-end. Presently, Bansal is working as CMD, Air India."

The appointment comes at a time when pandemic has heavily battered the sector and the Centre is in final stages of divesting the national carrier.

