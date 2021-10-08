Airtel announces Rs 6K cashback on purchase of leading smartphones

New Delhi, Oct 8 As part of its 'Mera PehlaSmartphone' programme, Bharti Airtel has announced a new initiative to enable customers to upgrade to quality smartphones and enjoy a world-class digital experience on its high speed network.

Airtel will offer a cashback of Rs 6,000 to customers who purchase a new smartphone priced upto Rs 12,000 (appx.) from leading brands.

Over 150 smartphones are eligible for this benefit.

To avail the Rs 6,000 cashback benefit, a customer needs to recharge with a Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or above continuously (as per pack validity) for 36 months. The customer will receive the cashback in two parts - the first instalment of Rs 2,000 after 18 months and the remaining Rs 4,000 after 36 months.

If a customer opts for a device priced Rs 6,000, they will enjoy generous data quotas and unlimited calling benefits with every Airtel repaid recharge to unlock a superior smartphone experience. At the end of 36 months, with an attractive cashback benefit of Rs 6000, the customer gets back her entire investment in the device while being able to stay digitally connected.

Customers opting for this programme will also get one time free screen replacement by Servify in case of damage. Once a customer is on an eligible recharge pack, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App within 90 days period.

Airtel's Director - Marketing & Communications Shashwat Sharma: "Smartphones are now a basic need, especially in the post-pandemic world, as customers look at access a range of services digitally. As millions of customers across India aspire for a quality smartphone for good online experience, our ambition is to make it easier for them to own the device of their choice. We will continue to bring to market a range of interventions as part of this innovative programme, and enable customers to get on to the digital highway."

