AK-47 rifle seized in Bihar belongs to BJP MLA's kin: Police

Patna, Sep 21 The AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 188 live cartridges recovered from three criminals in Bihar's Begusarai allegedly belong to a relative of the present local BJP MLA, police said on Tuesday.

Begusarai's Superintendent of Police, Awakash Kumar said that one of the accused, Manjesh alias Bunty alias Bade, revealed during interrogation that the weapons were given to them by Nandan Singh Chaudhary, the cousin of Begusarai Sadar MLA Kundan Singh.

"As per the revelation of Manjesh, the arms and ammunition belongs to Nandan Chaudhary. He had given the weapons to Manjesh a year ago. Nandan Chaudhary is absconding now," he said.

Kundan Singh is son of Begusarai Mayor Upendra Chaudhary.

"Main accused Nandan Chaudhary is on the run. We have constituted a dedicated team to nab him. Following his arrest, the picture will be clear about how he obtained the sophisticated weapon," the SP said.

The name of a BJP MLA cropping up led to political temperatures rising.

Contacted for his response, Kundan Singh denied the allegations, saying he has no relations with Nandan Chaudhary or any other criminals.

"I have not watched the statement of Begusarai SP Awakash Kumar. Still I would say that I have no connection with any alleged person. Law will take its own course," he added.

Begusarai police on Sunday raided Kapasia locality in Barauni town in the district and arrested three persons including Manjesh. The arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

