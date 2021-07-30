Alliance Air to operate Kolkata-Bhubaneswar flights via Ranchi

New Delhi, July 30 Air India's regional subsidiary Alliance Air will operate Kolkata-Bhubaneswar flights via Ranchi from August 11.

Accordingly, the airline has deployed a 70 seater aircraft to connect these cities.

"The flight will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday."

"This new flight will give the travellers from Ranchi and Bhubaneswar multiple options for further connectivity. It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to bolster its network and soar higher connecting India and beyond."

