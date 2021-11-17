American journalist released from Myanmar's jail reaches US

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who was recently released from jail in Myanmar, has now reached the US. He expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in his release, a media report said.

"I just have so much gratitude right now for everything everyone's done. I think every action everyone's taken, it's helped a little bit," CNN quoted Fenster as saying Tuesday.

It is Fenster's first public remark since his release this week.

Fenster was wrongfully detained in Myanmar since May 2021 in a Myanmar jail on charges of visa breaches, unlawful association with an illegal group, and incitement that was widely condemned by press advocates and the US government.

The US on Monday welcomed the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months.

"We welcome the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months," Secretary Blinken said in a statement.

"We are glad that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma," Blinken said.

Fenster had served as the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar magazine.

This came as Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

( With inputs from ANI )

