Amid Beijing's growing dominance, around 5 million Chinese to work in Pakistan by 2025

Amid China's growing dominance in Pakistan, officials on Tuesday said that over 5 million Chinese nationals will be working in the Islamic country by 2025.

The remarks came from a senior Pakistani public health expert during an interview with The News International, where he also said, the health needs of these workers can only be met by enhancing collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical universities, research institutes and biotechnological firms under the China Pakistan Health Corridor (CPHC).

Observers suggest that this is an attempt by Beijing to further deepen its toes in Pakistan.

"We wish to train Pakistani experts in modern medical technologies as well as traditional Chinese medicines, which is a treatment of choice by millions of people in China," Vice-Chancellor Health Services Academy (HSA) Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said during the interview.

"These experts would not only fulfil the medical needs of visiting Chinese nationals but also of the Pakistani people, who believe in alternate medicine," Khan added.

These developments came when China's dominance in Pakistan has been swiftly increasing with militias like the Balochistan Liberation Army launching multiple terror attacks aimed at Chinese industry.

On the parallel lines, attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan have also escalated. In April, the group launched a car bomb at the province's most luxurious hotel where the Chinese ambassador was staying, Kunwar Khuldune Shahid reported.

In July, nine Chinese nationals were also killed near Pakistan's Das hydroelectric dam after which Beijing halted its operation on China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In August, two children were killed while three others, including a Chinese national, were injured in a suicide attack targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals near the East Bay Expressway in Gwadar, Balochistan.

China stated that all relevant departments at "all levels" in Pakistan must take "practical and effective measures" to implement strengthened security measures.

The embassy also asked Pakistan to ensure proper treatment of the injured Chinese national, who was been shifted to a hospital in Gwadar for treatment, The Express Tribune reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

