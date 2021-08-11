Amid escalating violence in Afghanistan, peace talks underway in Doha

Amid unabated violence in Afghanistan, a three-day conference is underway in Doha, Qatar to discuss the peace process in the war-torn country, with attendance from the Taliban, the US, and a host of other countries.

The participants at the high level titled Troika Plus include representatives from the UN, Qatar, US, UK, EU, China, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad are also in attendance.

Participants will discuss the Afghan peace process, Ariana News reported.

Feraidoon Khozon, a spokesperson for the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), said: "Afghan delegation will convey its message of reduction in violence and accelerating peace negotiations in this meeting."

Meanwhile, US special envoy Khalilzad who left Washington for Doha on Sunday had said he will push the Taliban to stop their military offensive and engage in peace talks with the Afghan government.

Later Tuesday, during a presser, a State Department spokesperson had said that "...Ambassador Khalilzad is there to seek to advance and seek to support. He will press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement."

This meeting in Troika Plus format comes on the heel of the UNSC's special session on Afghanistan where member states expressed concern about the deteriorating situation and called for a political settlement.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a month away.

( With inputs from ANI )

