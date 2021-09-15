Amit Narang appointed as next Ambassador of India to Oman
Published: September 15, 2021
Amit Narang, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Oman.
Narang is a 2001-batch Indian Foreign Services officer.
"Amit Narang (IFS: 2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman," MEA said in a release.
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA added.
( With inputs from ANI )
