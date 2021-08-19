Amruallah Saleh: "Afghanistan too big for Pakistan to swallow"

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban crisis erupted in Afghanistan. However, Vice President Amarullah Sahel said that he would not leave the country out of fear of the Taliban. They are in Panjshir. The Taliban have seized most of the provinces in Afghanistan. But Panjshir province could not be captured. In this, Saleh has strongly criticized the Taliban and Pakistan. "Afghanistan is so big for Pakistan that they can never swallow the country. Also, Afghanistan is too big for the Taliban to rule. They will not get it, "he said.

Amrullah Saleh is currently in Afghanistan trying to gain support against the Taliban. He has honored all those who support Afghanistan. "The world must respect the laws and the government of the country. Not of violence. Afghanistan is such a big country that Pakistan will never be able to swallow it. So the Taliban will never be able to rule it. "So don't let history fall on the ground that a country has to kneel before the Taliban and terrorist organizations," Saleh called on the world.

President Ashraf Ghani has left the country after the Taliban took control of Kabul. Then, on August 17, Sahel announced his name as caretaker president of the war-torn province. "I am now the caretaker president of the country and I have taken this decision within the framework of the law. In the absence of the then president, it is my responsibility to run the country as vice-president," Saleh had said. Saleh then announced that he would fight the Taliban to the last breath and also attacked Pakistan.