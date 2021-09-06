Amrullah Saleh fled to Tajikistan, according to Taliban

Afghanistan's former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who was residing at the Panjshir, has fled to Tajikistan, a media report said on Monday citing the Taliban.

While the fate of Ahmad Massoud, the resistance leader in the Panjshir Valley remains unknown, the Taliban said that the Saleh has fled the country to Tajiskistan, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban claimed the capture of Panjshir province, the last resistance stronghold in the country.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, "Recent efforts to ensure complete security in the country have also brought results, and the Panjshir province has come under the full control of the Islamic Emirate (the name used by the Taliban)," reported Sputnik.

It came hours after Panjshir resistance spokesperson Fahim Dashti was reported dead in a clash with the Taliban on Sunday.

The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul.

After the fall of Kabul on August 15, Panjshir province remained the only defiant holdout where resistance forces led by Ahamd Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, were fighting the Taliban.

Panjshir has been the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud and former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president.

( With inputs from ANI )

