Anand Rathi Wealth raises Rs 193.87 cr from 12 anchor investors

Mumbai, Dec 1 Non-bank wealth solutions firm Anand Rathi Wealth has garnered Rs 193.87 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the company informed the bourses that it has allocated 35,25,000 shares at Rs 550 per share to anchor investors.

"SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Pru Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Abakkus, Quant Mutual Fund, MK Cohesion, Rajasthan Global are among the investors that participated in the anchor book," it said in a statement.

Besides, out of the total allocation of 35,25,000 equity shares to the anchor investors, 31,58,022 equity shares were allocated to mutual funds through schemes amounting to Rs 173.69 crore or 89.59 per cent of the total anchor book size.

The company commenced activities in fiscal 2002 and is AMFI registered mutual fund distributor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor