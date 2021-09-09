Another cattle lifter leopard trapped in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Sep 9 Days after they successfully trapped a child lifter leopard, field staff of the J&K wildlife protection department on Thursday trapped a cattle killer leopard in north Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

After days of recce and vigil, the field staff of the wildlife protection department under the supervision of deputy forester Shabir Ahmad Khan successfully caged a cattle killer leopard in Razin village of Ganderbal district.

Talking to , Khan said, "We received reports that a leopard was on the prowl in Razin village since last many days. The leopard had killed some dogs and cattle. On Wednesday, it had entered the cowshed of a villager, triggering panic and fear among the villagers.

"Our team chased the leopard and used tranqulizing darts to sedate the animal. With a lot of careful handling, we finally succeeded in caging the leopard."

The official said the leopard would be kept at a rehabilitation centre inside the Dachigam National Park for sometime before a decision is taken to release it inside the park.

A few days back, Khan and his team had caged a leopard in Kondbal village in Ganderbal.

The leopard had killed a girl child after lifting her from inside a parked car in the Zazun area of the district.

Subsequent bio-chemical tests proved that the caged leopard had actually killed the girl child.

"Wild animals like leopards and bears which are proved to have killed human beings are kept inside the rehabilitation centre and are not usually restored to their natural habitat," Khan said.

