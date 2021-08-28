Another Kabul attack likely before US leaves Afghanistan, warn officials

National security officials warned US President Biden on Friday (local time) that another terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, is "likely" in the final days of the US military mission in the country.

Biden and Vice President Harris met with Pentagon officials and members of the president's national security team one day after a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport attributed to ISIS killed more than a dozen US service members and dozens of Afghan civilians. The Hill reported.

"They advised the president and vice president that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul airport," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing.

"They reported that even in the face of those threats, our courageous servicewomen and men are continuing to operate a historic evacuation operation," she added. "The US military is airlifting out thousands of people every few hours."

"The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date," Psaki said.

Pentagon officials had warned in the aftermath of Thursday's bombing that another attack, including one using a car bomb or some other device, was still a possibility, The Hill reported.

US Central Command, Marine Corps General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr on Thursday (local time) said that an Islamic State terrorist attack at the Kabul airport killed 12 US troops and injured 15 more.

Four US Marines are among the 35 people who were reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

( With inputs from ANI )

