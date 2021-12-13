Another Pak police personnel escorting polio team killed in two days

Another Pakistani policeman was killed in an attack on a polio team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, the second such attack in two days.

Attackers from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group shot dead a policeman in Shadagraha village of Tank district who was guarding a polio vaccination team. A security man was injured in that assault, Dawn newspaper reported.

On Sunday, District Police Officer (DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad confirmed the attack. DPO Sajjad Ahmad informed that some armed men opened fire on the police constable deputed for the vaccination team's security, resulting in the death of one police constable.

Accusing the Imran Khan government of failing to honour the decisions reached earlier, the TTP last week declined to extend the month-long ceasefire with Imran Khan.

Similarly, earlier on Saturday, a policeman was killed in Tank who was protecting the polio vaccination team. The armed men fled the scene, and a police search operation to find them is underway.

Extremist groups often target polio teams and security assigned to protect them, claiming the vaccination campaigns are a conspiracy to sterilise children.

The WHO deemed Pakistan and Afghanistan as dangerous countries in a recent statement by the Thirtieth Polio IHR Emergency Committee, stating that the two countries have failed to eradicate polio fully and may be responsible for the virus's global spread.

( With inputs from ANI )

